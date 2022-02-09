Hove residents call for larger dog poo bins as ones in local park are always overflowing

But when they asked Brighton and Hove City Council for more bins or for the existing bins to be emptied more frequently, they were left feeling frustrated.

According to council meeting papers: “Residents requested more dog poo bins at Greenleas park [in Hangleton] as these are always overflowing.”

The meeting papers said that the council’s response was: “The ‘Bin Infrastructure Action Plan’ will be reviewing the locations of dog waste bins and seeking to replace (them) with normal litter bins.

Greenleas Park in Hangleton where residents say the dog poo bins are always overflowing

“Through this piece of work there is likely to be an increase in capacity for Greenleas park.

“They were not able to provide timescales.”

The council meeting papers added: “Residents are frustrated at being told they must wait for a city-wide Bin Infrastructure Plan at an unspecified future date.

“This is a small, inexpensive, quick job which it should be possible to do immediately.

“In the meantime, the problem of overflowing dog waste in a park where children play does not go away.

“This is an example of how difficult it is to get even minor improvements done and why residents’ association representatives can feel they don’t get anywhere.

“Residents were not satisfied with the response and are asking for larger bins to be put into Greenleas park immediately.”

The problem is included in the meeting papers for the council’s next Housing Management Panel – West Hove and Portslade Area.

In a section containing “responses to residents’ questions”, the problem is set out clearly.

The response is: “We’ve got eight dog bins in total between Greenleas and Benfield Valley. The dog bins in that area are collected every third day.

“There are a good number of dog bins in the area and it will be reviewed as part of the Bin Infrastructure Programme.”