Hove seafront set for a revamp with £9.5m government funding

Hove green spaces between the King Alfred Leisure Centre and Hove Lagoon

Hove seafront is set to be ‘revitalised’ with £9.5 million funding from government.

On Wednesday (October 27) the Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the money would be allocated from the Government’s £151 million Levelling Up Fund.

Brighton and Hove Council is working with community organisations to develop ‘Kingsway to the Sea’, a project to regenerate ‘underused and run-down’ spaces on the seafront in West Hove.

A spokesperson said: “As well as improving the area for residents, the investment will complement other work underway on the seafront, providing attractive space and opportunities for visitors of all ages.

“It will improve access to green space, high quality attractions and outstanding sports facilities in a wonderfully diverse landscape.

“The scheme aims to protect and enhance the green spaces in the area, improving biodiversity and providing leisure and sports facilities which are relevant to the needs and aspirations of residents living and working in a densely populated part of the city.”

The council said residents and users of the seafront area between the King Alfred Leisure Centre and Hove Lagoon have been taking part in a consultation to give their views on what they would like to see.