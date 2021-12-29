Hove singing group takes last-minute call to perform at Royal Pavilion Christmas Banquet

The Loose Cannons sang carols at Royal Pavilion Christmas Banquet, after the choir that had been booked developed Covid and had to pull out.

Gloria, a Loose Cannon singer, said, ‘We were thrilled to sing in the splendid surroundings of King George IV’s music room and felt our energy enhanced by its exotic decoration – the perfect Christmas venue."

The Cannons raise funds for Brighton & Hove Soiree Rotary Club’s local charities supporting the vulnerable at Christmas, and their informal and lively performance achieved a standing ovation from the black-tie audience, before they then played the Hove Place pub in First Avenue on the same night.

The Loose Cannons sang carols at Royal Pavilion Christmas Banquet, after the choir that had been booked developed Covid and had to pull out.

CEO of Royal Pavilion & Museums Trust Hedley Swain said: ‘We are so grateful that the Loose Cannons were able to step in at the last minute and save the day. A big thank you to the whole team for their wonderful performance.’