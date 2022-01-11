Howling Bells to play Patterns this Saturday as part of the Revive Live Tour

The gig is a part of The National Lottery Revive Live Tour, to help revive live music in grassroots music venues across the UK.

Four-piece Howling Bells released their self-titled first album in 2006 and have often been compared to Mazzy Starr and The Velvet Underground. The band supported Coldplay on the third leg of their North Amerinca Viva La Vida Tour in 2010.

Gig-goers can buy a ticket for this show and can claim another ticket, courtesy of The National Lottery, for free.

All you need to do to qualify for this offer is to show proof on the door that one of you isa National Lottery player, either with a physical ticket, or using the National Lottery app.

