‘If you are riding an e-scooter in Brighton, expect to be spoken to by police’
Police were out in the city engaging with electric scooter riders on Saturday to clear up confusion surrounding the law.
A spokesman for Brighton and Hove Police said: “During a break in the rain this morning we were outside the Palace Pier engaging with electric scooter riders to inform them that it’s currently against the law to ride an e-scooter on a public road or pavement.
“There was some confusion around it being legal to hire an e-scooter as part of a government trial scheme.
“This however is not the case in Brighton and Hove, so if you are riding an e-scooter expect to be spoken to by the police.”
E-scooters can currently be rented in more than 30 areas in the UK as part of the Government trials – including in Newcastle, Bristol and Bournemouth.