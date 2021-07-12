‘If you are riding an e-scooter in Brighton, expect to be spoken to by police’

Policce speaking with an e-scooter rider in Brighton

A spokesman for Brighton and Hove Police said: “During a break in the rain this morning we were outside the Palace Pier engaging with electric scooter riders to inform them that it’s currently against the law to ride an e-scooter on a public road or pavement.

“There was some confusion around it being legal to hire an e-scooter as part of a government trial scheme.

“This however is not the case in Brighton and Hove, so if you are riding an e-scooter expect to be spoken to by the police.”