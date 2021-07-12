‘If you are riding an e-scooter in Brighton, expect to be spoken to by police’

Police were out in the city engaging with electric scooter riders on Saturday to clear up confusion surrounding the law.

By Isabella Cipirska
Monday, 12th July 2021, 12:59 pm
Policce speaking with an e-scooter rider in Brighton

A spokesman for Brighton and Hove Police said: “During a break in the rain this morning we were outside the Palace Pier engaging with electric scooter riders to inform them that it’s currently against the law to ride an e-scooter on a public road or pavement.

“There was some confusion around it being legal to hire an e-scooter as part of a government trial scheme.

“This however is not the case in Brighton and Hove, so if you are riding an e-scooter expect to be spoken to by the police.”

E-scooters can currently be rented in more than 30 areas in the UK as part of the Government trials – including in Newcastle, Bristol and Bournemouth.

PoliceBrighton