Increased number of police patrolling Brighton city centre ahead of the Labour Party conference

An increased number of uniformed officers, PCSOs and plain-clothes officers are patrolling the city centre ahead of the Labour Party conference.

Sussex Police said preparations were well underway as the city gets ready to host the conference in the Brighton Centre and Hilton Metropole from Saturday, September 25, to Wednesday, September 29.

On Saturday, police officers on patrol in Brighton arrested a man wanted in Wales.

The conference will be held at the Brighton Centre and the Hilton Metropole Hotel

A police spokesman said: "Officers carrying out a security patrol in Kings Road on Saturday afternoon (September 11) approached an ice cream van parked unlawfully on the pavement.

"After engaging with a man working in the van, it was discovered a warrant was out for his arrest in relation to an assault in Wales. The 47-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault, the force concerned was notified and he was later released under investigation."

During the conference, there will be a larger than usual police presence to ensure it runs safely and with minimal disruption to the community, police said.