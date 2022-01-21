Amsterdam’s beamy-grinned, indie-pop powerhouse Pip Blom will be playing at Concorde 2 next month.

The Dutch four-piece, who released their second album Welcome Break last year, will be returning to play live in Brighton on Tuesday, February 15.

Lead singer Pip said: “We have played in Brighton quite often over the years. I think we played the Great Escape three years in a row, so we went to a few different venues during that festival. Overall we have played in the city at least eight or nine times.

“It’s always really fun, it’s normally one of the cities where we end a tour. Which normally gives it something extra, because it's the last night of the tour and you are giving it your all for the final night. So, yes we really like playing in Brighton.”

Following an extensive touring schedule in 2019 – which saw the band roam over field, oceans and Glastonbury’s John Peel stage – for the release of their debut record Boat. Shortly afterwards, Pip got to work writing the next album, setting aside 8 weeks to create twenty songs for the band to structure and flesh out in the studio

She said: “It was a bit ambitious but I always love working to deadlines and the beginning is normally frustrating because it takes me a while to get into the zone. So for the first two weeks it was very frustrating because I hate everything that I'm doing. But at some point it switches and I get into the zone.”

After finding her muse, Pip Blom wrote and recorded 11 songs for the band's second album – an eleven-track release which resonates with about as much decisive allure as their first record, but this time with a bit more contemporary chaos to boot.

Lead singles ‘Keep It Together’ and ‘You Don’t Want This’ are glistening masterclasses in feel-good chorus, which Pip said she was looking forward to playing live.

The 24-year-old explained: “I'm really looking forward to playing the new tracks of the album. We only played a couple of shows in 2021 and I've noticed that Keep It Together is a track people really enjoy and that’s really nice to see.

I was really happy to see we could still make stuff that people enjoy even more than the old songs. Hopefully, it will become a crowd favourite.”

The band have become recognisable for their soft verse, enthused-chorus song structures, but they are by no means a one trick pony. Holiday, Different Tune and It Should Have Been Fun are slow building, tender anthems that the group are also looking forward to add to their set lists.

Pip continued: "I'm also really looking forward to playing Holiday because it is one of my personal favourite tracks on the album and maybe not one that everyone has heard yet. It's a really powerful song and it will be great to play live as well."

Despite nearly two years without a live show because of the pandemic, the band are looking forward to retuning to the UK and playing in front of an audience again.

Pip said: "I'm really looking forward to it. It’s been weird for everyone, it's been really weird releasing an album and not being able to play the songs live. So I'm really looking forward to doing that and sharing it with the crowd and with people that have listened to the album.

"As a band, it's almost the essence of what we do to play life and interact with the crowd from the stage. Having fun and and playing with a lot of energy are the two most important things to our live shows and it's something we've missed doing a lot. Hopefully this year we can come to the UK as much as possible.

"It's a country where we have got the most listeners and in the UK it feels that music is more like a cultural identity then it is in the Netherlands. I love the crowds there, they can get quite rowdy at times but I like that too."