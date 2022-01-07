Initiative at The Whitehawk Foodbank supported with donation from East Sussex housebuilder

David Wilson Homes, the company behind the Chalkers Rise development on Pelham Rise in Peacehaven, supported the foodbank's 12 days of Christmas appeal.

Joe Walker, Whitehawk Foodbank Project Manager, commented: “We would like to thank David Wilson Southern Counties for its generous donation to our project this year. The support helped bring the Christmas spirit alongside our Christmas Hampers to our recipients, whose packages are vital in supporting families over this time of year. We will continue to work hard to support the community into 2022 and wish our beneficiaries a happy new year.”

This year’s appeal involved a series of 12 tasks for people to give back over the Christmas period. The challenge saw members of the community give back something small every day, such as collecting a box of Christmas chocolates to donate to the foodbank.

The foodbank also encouraged donations that consisted of items such as food and toiletries. The donations were then used to put together Christmas hampers for the recipients.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director for David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “Christmas is a difficult time for many members of the community so we at David Wilson Southern Counties wanted to help as much as we could to alleviate any stress over this period. The pandemic has seen a large increase in foodbank usage indicating the necessity of this support, so we hope our donation helped bring some relief and Christmas joy during this time of giving.”

David Wilson Southern Counties is building new homes at its Chalkers Rise development in Peacehaven, where a collection of three and four-bedroom homes are available. Prices start from £349,995 for a three-bedroom home.

To find out more about David Wilson Southern Counties or the homes available at Chalkers Rise, click here or call 0333 355 8499.