Jane Weaver to play Brighton's Chalk next Sunday

The Liverpudlian is currently touring her latest album cosmic pop album – Flock – which was released on March 5,2021.

The tour was originally scheduled for June last year, but her Brighton show will now take place on Sunday, February 6.

Throughout her career, Weaver has explored many different musical styles and approaches.

In sixth form college, she formed the brit-bop band Kill Laura, who released five singles before being disbanded in 1997. In 2002, the 49-year-old formed indie folk group Misty Dixon, who released one album before breaking up in 2004.

Weaver released her first solo album in 2002, but caught the attention of the music press with her Cherlokalate record in 2007, which saw the artist experiment with 'folkronica'.

In their review of the album, the NME described Jane Weaver as: "The sound of Cat Power if she'd grown up next door to Oasis, stealing their Beatles records and outshining them at the school Christmas concert."

In the mid 2010s, Weaver began to embrace synthesisers and made three critically-acclaimed synth pop albums - Silver Globe (2014), The Amber Light (2015) and Modern Kosmology (2017).

What is apparent throughout all these records, is Weaver's ability to craft and capture a mesmerising song, no matter the style.

The cosmic sounds which have been so prevalent on her recent sound can also be heard on Flock, being mixed in with more conceptual flavours of pop music - as shown on tracks Hearflow, The Revolution of Super Visions and Solarised.

Tickets for her performance at Chalk can be found here.