Laser and skin treatment clinic to open in Brighton's Churchill Square shopping centre

Laser Clinics UK is opening a treatment centre in Brighton this week

Laser Clinics UK offers laser hair removal, vascular and pigmentation therapy as well as skin treatments, LED light enhancement and injectables. It has over 165 stores globally and with an ambition to take the brand and services from 14 to over 100 destinations across the UK.

The Brighton state-of-the-art treatment space is located in the ex O’Neill unit on the lower mall of Churchill Square.

To mark the launch on Friday (August 20) there will be a ribbon cutting at 10am and the clinic will be offering 50 per cent off selected services when customers book six treatments.

A spokesperson for Laser Clinics UK, said: “We are very much looking forward to opening a clinic in Brighton. We assess all of our locations carefully and it has always been a key destination in our expansion plans, we feel that we have found the ideal location at Churchill Square.”

Mark Buchanan-Smith, centre director at Churchill Square, said: “We are delighted to welcome Laser Clinics UK to Churchill Square, they are very well respected in their field and will make a great addition to the shopping centre.