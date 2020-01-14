LGBTQ+ church collection supports Brighton HIV charity with bathroom staples

A church created by LGBTQ Christians collected toiletries for a Brighton-based charity that supports people living with HIV.

Reverend Michael Hydes and Keith Fish of The Village MCC Brighton and Hove, 62 St James’s St, visited The Sussex Beacon last week to deliver the donation.

During the Christmas period, members and friends of the church collected bags of basic toiletries such as shower gel, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, deodorant, and shaving supplies.

Care packages were also put together by the church for patients who may arrive at the centre without any belongings.

Reverend Michael Hydes said: “The Sussex Beacon does a wonderful job in providing specialist care and support for people living with HIV.

“Their day services, peer support, and family support make a huge difference in the lives of those who access their services. And of course they offer inpatient services in their ten-bedroom unit, some of which is funded by the NHS.

“But it’s often the little things that can make a huge difference. Of course the Sussex Beacon relies on grants and fundraising to meet its operating costs, but when someone arrives with nothing they may need something as simple as a toothbrush, shaving gear, or shower gel.

“We’re glad to be able to help out in this small way.”

The Sussex Beacon is a Brighton charity providing inpatient and wellbeing facilities for people living with HIV.

The recent collection for the charity is part of the community work carried out by members of the Village MCC who also provide emergency support to the homeless and vulnerably housed.

Founded by LGBTQ+ Christians, and their friends and families, the church was created to support the Brighton and Hove LGBTQ+ community, one of the largest in the UK.

Regular worship takes place at the church every Sunday at 6 pm where all are welcome to attend regardless of their sexual or gender identity.

New members are welcomed by the church and can find more information at its website.