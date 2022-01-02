London-bound trains slowed down due to warning
London-bound trains have been slowed down near Haywards Heath following an ‘earthworks’ alarm.
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 6:09 pm
At 5.10pm today (Sunday, January 2) Network Rail Kent and Sussex said trains had to be slowed down near Haywards Heath tunnel just outside the town.
A Network Rail spokesperson added, “Our first responder is walking to site now and we have moved all trains to one (of two) tracks to give them a safe walking route, meaning there will be disruption to services while this goes on.
“Sorry for the delays and keep checking before you travel on the Brighton main line.”
Southern Rail and Thameslink have been contacted for a comment.