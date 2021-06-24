Love Island brings ‘glamorous villa party’ to Brighton beach this weekend

A billboard like this one will be at the beach this weekend

Passers-by will be able to attend a ‘glamorous villa party’ on the seafront, complete with bean bags for lounging and a summer playlist, this Saturday and Sunday.

A Love Island billboard at the beach will automatically dispense sun cream all day, in reference to one of the many phrases made popular by the series 5 Love Island cast, ‘laying it on Factor 50’.

Lucy Pack, Senior Content Marketing Manager at ITV, said: “With Love Island being off our screens for a year and a half, we wanted to sound the alarm that the show of the summer was back.

“Last year wasn’t the summer any of us expected, so this year we’re cracking on with reminding viewers the fun and excitement Love Island brings.

“Slap on the factor 50 and prepare for a summer of love – it’s been too long!”

Olivia Howard, Business Director at Kinetic, said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with ITV2 and Essence to deliver a campaign that brings the gloss of the villa to viewers on the move, letting fans take part in the Love Island experience themselves.

“With lockdowns easing across the UK and people looking forward to a more exciting summer, audiences are outside in record numbers.

“So, whether they are on their way to work or just sunbathing at the beach – we’re bringing a summer of love to all.”