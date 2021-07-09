‘Make sure it’s football coming home this weekend, not Covid-19’ – NHS reminds football fans to get vaccinated

So far, more than 1.2 million residents across Sussex have been vaccinated, but there is still a way to go to make sure everyone is protected, an NHS spokesperson has said.

Getting vaccinated is a simple matter of booking an appointment online or attending one of the 25 different drop-in sessions taking place across Sussex this weekend. Between those, the vaccination centres and the buses, there’s no end of options when it comes to getting the jab.

A team of volunteers will be out in force this weekend giving leaflets to pubs and bars to raise awareness about where people can get their vaccination and how to book that all-important second dose. It’s not just about protecting the fans and customers but also, a spokesperson said, the staff on the frontline of the hospitality industry.

Staff at Highfields Pub, Uckfield

A spokesperson for the Sussex Covid-19 vaccination programme added: “You might think the best defence for this Sunday is Jordan Pickford’s quick reflexes but the real life saver here is Covid vaccination.

“It’s quick and easy and there are so many appointments available, you can even drop into a walk-in session with your mates before the match.

“Our thanks goes out to all the local businesses supporting the Covid vaccination programme and encouraging their customers to get vaccinated ahead of the game on Sunday.