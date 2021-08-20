Man arrested after person found dead in Hove doorway
A man has been arrested after a person was discovered dead in a doorway in Hove.
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Emergency services were called to a report of a man found sadly deceased in the doorway in Brittany Road, Hove, at 4.37am on Friday, August 20.
“The man’s death is being treated as unexplained at this stage.
“A 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and is currently in custody.”
According to police, both men are known to each other and the investigation is ongoing.