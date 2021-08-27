Man arrested in Hove after 109 bags of cannabis are found in car

Officers said the incident happened on Wednesday, August 25.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Two police constables were travelling along Highdown Road, Hove, at around 5.30pm when they spotted a car driving up and down the road several times while on his mobile phone

“Officers pulled the vehicle over and, having spoken to the driver, carried out a search which found around £2,350 in cash, 109 bags of cannabis of varying sizes, a number of mobile phones and a suspected stolen bank card.

“Several knives were seized following a further search of an address connected to the suspect.

“A 50-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs (cannabis), possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, using a handheld device while driving a motor vehicle on the road and theft.”