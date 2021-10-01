Man exposing himself to women in Brighton dog walking spot
Several woman have reported a man exposing himself to them in an area of Brighton popular with dog walkers.
Police are investigating a number of instances of indecent exposure around the Sheepcote Valley area.
The most recent incident took place at around 1.30pm on September 25, police say.
The woman said she was approached by a white man in his 30s who was around 6ft tall, with brown hair, blue eyes and of a normal build.
Police say he was walking an old grey and black dog that looked like a German Shepherd Boxer cross.
The victim said the man spoke with an antipodean accent, possibly Australian, New Zealand or South African.
Police would like to speak to the man, pictured here alongside his dog, in connection with the offences.
Anybody with information, or any victims who wish to report similar crimes, can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1450 of 25/09.