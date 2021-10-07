Man jailed for 15 years following Brighton acid attack

A medical student who ‘heavily disguised himself’ as a female before throwing acid at a woman in Brighton has been sentenced to a total of 15 years.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Milad Rouf, 25, turned up at a property in Steine Gardens on May 20, 2021 wearing a costume designed to make him look like a black woman of larger build.

“When the victim opened the door, Rouf threw acid over her face, neck and chest.”

Police said despite efforts to hide his identity, Rouf was tracked down by police as a result of extensive CCTV enquiries in the city.

The spokesperson added, “He was arrested and charged, and admitted causing a dangerous / noxious thing to be taken / received with intent to burn / maim / disfigure / disabled / do grievous bodily harm when he appeared in court on Monday, August 16.”

At Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, October 7, Rouf of Newport Road, Roath, Cardiff, was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment and four years on an extended licence as a dangerous offender, according to police.

Police said Rouf originally supplied a prepared statement following his arrest, in which he wrote, “I totally deny any involvement in this horrific offence.”

Milad Rouf. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210710-181213001

Investigating officer Rose Horan said, “This was a premeditated, malicious and harrowing incident and I’d like to thank the victim for showing such incredible bravery and dignity throughout.

“She has been inspirational, and we continue to support her during this difficult time.

“The evidence we were able to uncover in this case showed that Rouf spent considerable time planning this calculated attack. He changed his entire appearance in a convoluted attempt to get away with this cruel act.

Milad Rouf. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210710-181225001

“He wore padding under his clothing to appear as a large build female, made his skin look darker, wore a wig and even disguised his motive with the debt note he threw at his victim.”

Detective superintendent Mike Ashcroft said, “I would like to thank the officers who responded to the incident and the wider community for their huge support in our investigation.

“We approached and engaged with a wide range of businesses in the city centre and they provided us with hundreds of hours of CCTV.

“In the end, it was this footage that enabled us to trace Rouf’s movements through the city and build a strong case against him, which resulted in a guilty plea at court.

“I’m pleased to see the severity of the offence reflected in the sentence handed out by the court today. I hope seeing justice served brings some peace and closure to the victim, who will have to live with the pain and trauma of Rouf’s crime for the rest of her life, and also to her family, who have supported her throughout this difficult time.”

In a statement read to the court, the victim said, “Since the day I was subject to this horrific attack, my life has changed tremendously whereby I live in constant physical and psychological pain, fear of my future wellbeing, and socioeconomic hardship.

“I have suffered substantial physical injuries as a result of this attack. The impacts include severe damage to my right eye (which I am still unable to see out of), damage to my eyelids and the skin of my face, neck, chest and arm. I am unable to fully move my neck or close my eyelids.

“So far, I have had five painful, life and appearance-altering surgeries. I am still trying to come to terms with the fact that my life, for the foreseeable future, will involve more hospital appointments, procedures and operations.

“Now I am unable to attend work or live my life as normal. I have been robbed of years of my career and young adult life.

“The psychological effect of this attack has been colossal on me, my family and loved ones. I cannot begin to imagine how or why someone could commit such a horrible, premeditated act.

“It is impossible to fathom, find peace with, or justify what was going on in his mind.