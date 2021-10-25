Man wanted for Brighton stalking offences
A 28-year-old man is wanted by police for stalking offences in Brighton.
William ‘Billie’ Piper is wanted for stalking and harassment offences, police confirmed.
Police say on September 11, Piper, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of stalking and released on conditional bail.
He has since been the subject of further reports of stalking and harassment against the same victim, including visiting the victim’s home address, causing damage to a vehicle and making repeated phone calls, according to police.
Police say each of the allegations place Piper in breach of his bail conditions.
Anybody who sees Piper is asked to call 999 immediately, quoting serial 493 of 11/10.