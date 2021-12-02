Lewes MP Maria Caulfield has joined residents in Chailey to help at a litter picking session in the village

The MP took part in the regular litter pick starting at St Peter’s Church, that saw a total of 24 bags of rubbish collected as well as hub caps and two large tyres that were reported on the fly tipping app.

This takes the total amount of rubbish collected by the group of litter pickers to 1554 bags to date.

Maria Caufield MP said “I was very pleased to be able to join the Chailey litter picking group again to support the fantastic work that they are doing locally to keep the area clean and tidy.

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield (left) with litter pickers in Chailey

"It is saddening that so much rubbish builds up in between litter picks but as long as people are willing to stand up for their communities we can tackle the problem and enforce the message that dropping litter is not acceptable. If anyone would like to join the next litter pick in Chailey, it is being held at 10:00 on 22nd January at St Peter’s Church car park."