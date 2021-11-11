Marlets’ charity Christmas card has extra Sparkle this season

Davina said: “There is nowhere quite like Brighton, I love this community and celebrate 25 years of being a drag act in this city this year. I’m honoured to be chosen to be Martlets’ first drag artist Christmas card with my best friend and special helper, Tristan Mills, who runs Adonis cabaret. We’re both all about Brighton and the nightlife scene here. If you know Brighton, you know Martlets. It is such a brilliant organisation – we have all known people who have friends and relatives who have been cared for by Martlets and I am so happy in my own way to be supporting the care they give.”