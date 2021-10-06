Memorial fund launched in memory of popular Brighton restaurant owner and community figure Sue Addis

The family and friends of Sue, 69, asked the Sussex Community Foundation to launch a charitable fund in her memory and so last week, on September 30, the Sue Addis Memorial Fund was launched.

Leo Addis, Sue’s son, said: “We are all devastated by the loss of our mother, but we are pleased that Sussex Community Foundation will help us to continue her deep commitment to the community of Brighton and Hove. Everyone at Donatello is proud to support the Sue Addis Memorial Fund and we hope that it will continue to help those small local charities that my mother was so passionate about.”

Sue, 69, was a pioneering figure in the Brighton and Hove business community. She supported many charities and raised funds for a wide range of causes. She believed that small local charities could make a real difference to people’s lives, and the Donatello and Pinocchio restaurants continue to live by her values.

Sussex Community Foundation chief executive Kevin Richmond said: "Through the Sue Addis Memorial Fund at Sussex Community Foundation we are honoured to continue Sue’s amazing work in the community and her support for small local charities. In its first year the Sue Addis Memorial Fund will support charities addressing mental health and domestic violence as they were two causes that Sue cared deeply about.”

A fundraising reception to launch the fund and was sponsored by and held at The Grand Hotel and managed for free by E3 Events Director, David Hill, a trustee at Sussex Community Foundation. Guests were treated to champagne and warm canapés whilst participating in a live auction, before walking the red carpet to an exclusive premier of the new Bond film No Time To Die at the Brighton Odeon. So far they have already raised over £5,000 for the Sue Addis Memorial Fund.

Sue was a trustee of the Argus Appeal, which pledged a generous first donation to the fund. Arron Hendy, editor of The Argus, said: “It is entirely fitting that the first donation of £30,000 to the Sue Addis Memorial Fund should come from The Argus Appeal. Sue was a trustee and supporter of the charity for more than 20 years and both the appeal and her fund will share the same ethos. This will allow the fund to start making grants straight away."

The Sussex Community Foundation is inviting donations from the public to the new fund and said it was hoping to raise significant funds to support local charities. Donations can be made at https://www.totalgiving.co.uk/appeal/sueaddisfundSussex Community Foundation is a charity that makes grants to other not-for-profit charities and community groups across East and West Sussex and Brighton & Hove.

Sue Addis died on Thursday, January 7, 2021. A murder trial is set to be held next year.

Please scroll down for a selection of pictures taken at the fundraising launch and kindly supplied by Graham Franks Photography.

