The start of next week is looking much warmer across the UK with the wind veering to the south and hotter air feeding up off mainland Europe.

It should see an end to the dull skies and low temperatures seen in recent weeks and could last until next weekend.

Jo Farrow, senior forecaster at netweather.tv, said: "Finally, the dull skies and disappointing temperatures are shifting.

Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures are expected to reach Sussex next week

"After a fair weekend with good sunny spells and temperatures nudging up into the low twenties, next week looks much warmer.

"There will be plenty of fine, dry and sunny weather for the start of next week. Monday sees very light winds from the east, which then slowly veer to the south in the coming days.

"Bexhill should reach 25C on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures of 26 or 27C likely inland, perhaps even higher towards Crawley or Horsham.

"South East Britain will no longer be stuck with the cool, cloudy flow off the North Sea but will see drier, hotter air feeding up off mainland Europe.

Temperatures could rise up to 27C inland and 25C on the coast such as in places like Bexhill-on-Sea pictured here