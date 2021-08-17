‘Miss Brighton’ who took up modelling after turning 50 during lockdown to represent city at competition

Anna Gilbert is 'Classic Miss Brighton'

Anna Gilbert, who works at East Sussex College Group, Lewes as a Lead Technician in the Hair, Beauty and Media Makeup Departments, said she had always wanted to try modelling but ‘never had the confidence’.

“Turning 50 and being stuck in lockdown made me decide that I really wanted to do something for me,” she said.

“If that helps inspire other women to follow their dreams then it can only be a good thing.

“I am not the typical modelling type but I just thought why not?

“I am now at 51 more confident than I have ever been and love the fact that I can represent my City in the Finals of Classic Miss British Isles.”

Anna has been modelling for around 10 months and is represented by Fresh Model Agents, based in Brighton.

“I have done several shoots, the most exciting being a TV advert for a glasses provider and several photoshoots for local companies and photographers,” she said.

In her spare time, Anna enjoys walking and jogging on the South Downs, cycling, HIIT sessions and spending time with

her two grandchildren.

She is one of 50 finalists to take part in the competition on September 2 at Chester Racecourse in Chester, where she will star under the title of ‘Classic Miss Brighton’.