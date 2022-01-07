Missing man last seen in Hove may have travelled to Worthing

Billy Eyre, 29, was last seen in Hove around 1.15pm on Thursday, December 30, according to Sussex Police.

Police said there is growing concern for the welfare of Billy, who is known to have links to the Brighton area 'but may also have travelled to Worthing'.

A police spokesperson said: "Billy is 6ft tall and of stocky build. It is not known what clothing he is wearing.

There is growing concern for the welfare of Billy Eyre, who is known to have links to the Brighton area 'but may also have travelled to Worthing'. Photo: Sussex Police

"Anyone who sees him or who knows where he is, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 636 of 30/12."