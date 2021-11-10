Missing teenager may have travelled from Hove to London
Police officers are concerned for a missing teenager, who was last seen in Hove last week.
Armen, 17, could be in Sussex but it is understood he may also have travelled to the Ilford area of London, according to Sussex Police.
He was last seen in Hove at about 9pm on Thursday, November 4.
Police are concerned for the welfare the missing teenager.
A spokesperson said: "Armen is 6ft, of heavy build, with brown hair and stubble.
"He was last seen wearing the clothing shown in a CCTV image which shows a blue puffer jacket and dark trousers.
"Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 81 of 05/11."
