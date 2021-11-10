Missing teenager may have travelled from Hove to London

Armen, 17, could be in Sussex but it is understood he may also have travelled to the Ilford area of London, according to Sussex Police.

He was last seen in Hove at about 9pm on Thursday, November 4.

Police are concerned for the welfare the missing teenager.

Armen, 17, could be in Sussex but it is understood he may also have travelled to the Ilford area of London. Photo: Sussex Police

A spokesperson said: "Armen is 6ft, of heavy build, with brown hair and stubble.

"He was last seen wearing the clothing shown in a CCTV image which shows a blue puffer jacket and dark trousers.