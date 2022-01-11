The festive display in Thornbush Crescent

Donations from visitors to a cul-de-sac in Portslade which was transformed into winter wonderland helped dozens of families who needed to use a food bank.

Tina and Bill Symmonds started decorating their home in Thornbush Crescent with Christmas lights 15 years ago. Bill then decided to fill the central green outside their home with festive inflatables, lights, decorations and trees and he encouraged the neighbours to join in, too.

In 2020 and this Christmas, they decided to ask people coming to see the lights for donations for The Purple People Kitchen Food Bank, which operates out of Portslade Town Hall.

Tina and Bill Symmonds outside their home in Thornbush Crescent, Portslade

Tina and Bill said this week: "We would like to say a very big thank you to everyone who visited the display this year (December 1, 2021 until January 3, 2022). You generously donated £2,854.47 in cash and over 150 bags of food and seasonal goodies.

"The Purple People Kitchen Food Bank gave us shopping lists so we purchased everything to ensure their clients enjoyed a great Christmas and New Year plus we also purchased lots of store cupboard essentials to be distributed during the year ahead.

"Last year we were amazed when £1,753.39 and 250 bags of food were donated. This year we are super amazed and humbled by your generosity. Thank you! We hope to see you again in December 2022."