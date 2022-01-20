Music and film event in Brighton tonight

A new arts trail and regular public cultural event both launch today (Thursday January 20) aiming to brighten up Brighton city centre this winter.

Today between 4.30-6pm Third Thursdays will feature musicians, films by international artists showing in businesses’ windows, a film trail and a digital stag ‘leaping’ through the streets of East Street, North Laine and The Lanes .

Third Thursdays are a monthly which aims to make Brighton city centre the place to be, with events, performances, film projections and new artwork commissions.

Artist Dave Pop working on the Enliven Brighton Art Trail

It has been organised by Brilliant Brighton (the city centre’s Business Improvement District, formed of 517 retail, leisure and hospitality businesses) and the ABCD Cultural Recovery Plan (a collaborative plan created by more than 100 creatives in the city) which together have secured £350,000 of funding for the cultural sector in the city.

The same partnership is also showcasing Brighton’s vibrant art scene with a colourful art trail with work by local artists encompassing walls, bus stops, lampposts and street furniture throughout Brighton.