Naked bike ride in Brighton today

Brighton Naked Bike Ride

After a year off from covid, the ride returns today (Sunday, August 15) with everyone meeting from 12pm in Preston Park.

Riders will decorate their bikes and bodies before setting off on the route from 2pm which finishes with a post-ride swim in the sea at Black Rock naturist beach.

The World Naked Bike Ride site says the aim is to raise awareness around safety of cyclists on the roads, reducing oil dependence and saving the planet.

There will be disruption on the city’s roads.