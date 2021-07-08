Netflix film release marked with 90s horror-themed pop-up video store in Brighton

Inside the pop-up videos store

The store, called Shadyside Videos, will open in East Street as the second instalment of the Fear Street Trilogy series comes to the streaming platform – Fear Street Part 2: 1978.

At the store, guests can have their picture taken in the retro photobooth with a twist, get their hands on limited edition merchandise and immerse themselves in the world of Fear Street.

On Saturday, 20 exclusive Fear Street tie-dye T-shirts will be up for grabs, made as part of a collaboration with the luxury streetwear brand, Aries.

The pop-up video store

Netflix has partnered with local Brighton artist Pippa Toole to create visual art inspired by the films which will be on display at the store.

Fear Street is a trilogy of horror films directed by Leigh Janiak and based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror book series.

In a first for Netflix and the horror genre, the films will be launching over three consecutive weeks in July; 2nd, 9th and 16th.

Pippa, an illustrator who takes influence from b-movies, horror, bikers and pop culture, said: “R.L. Stine gave me my first taste of horror when I was younger and I am a huge fan of old movie posters, so working on this project has been an absolute dream come true.

“I grew up in the 90s, and remember the aesthetic very well, so it was super exciting to revisit that era with the Fear Street artwork.

“It’s been a real treat to be involved in a project that pays homage to such an iconic time period.