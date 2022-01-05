A new public art gateway will mark the entrance to the recently-built Edward Street Quarter neighbourhood.

Designer Casto Solano has revealed designs for a sculpture, which is said to be inspired by the hull of a ship and whale bones, that will connect Brighton’s newest neighbourhoods with its history as a fishing community.

The competition for Edward Street Quarter’s public art was open to artists locally, nationally and internationally.

A digital plan for the new public art gateway at Edward Street.

Designer Richard Wolfstrome, who has been helping Edward Street Quarter to find the best talent to deliver stand out public art, said: “SolArt won based on the merits of their idea, their skills and the beauty of their design.

“We also wanted to celebrate that Brighton is an international city which has great connections with our neighbours in Europe.

“This piece will work in perfect harmony with Cosmo Sarson’s 10m high ceramic mural of the sea god Neptune and Bruce William’s groundwork fishing net. The three pieces together demonstrate a joined-up-thinking approach to create a cohesive place narrative.”

Sculptor Casto Solano said: “We are looking forward to installing our whale bone sculpture in Edward Street Quarter and adding our piece to the art trail which is taking shape in this vibrant new destination.

“I am passionate about creating iconic pieces which invite interaction and participation. I believe art can connect us through our shared space and culture, and that good art should attract visitors from the local area and as well as nationally. This piece will create a meeting point where people can feel a connection with the area’s history and we hope it will draw in visitors from miles around.”

Work by Casto’s British-Spanish studio SolArt has appeared in cities around the world, including Paris, Vancouver and Seattle.

The studio is based in the Basque Country in northern Spain, where Casto Sarson has been producing outdoor artworks for 30 years.

Steve Eccles, Project Director at Socius, formerly known as First Base, commented: “We are very excited about SolArt’s concept and we cannot wait to see this piece arrive by ship at Shoreham Port. The studio’s work is absolutely breath-taking and will connect the development with its roots.”

The Edward Street Quarter comprises of 168 new houses and 125,000 sq ft of space for Brighton’s digital and creative sectors, as well as the wider business community.

In total there is 20,000 sq ft set aside for retailers, leisure and hospitality.