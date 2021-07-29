New chairman wants to establish Greater Brighton as leaders in the UK’s green industrial revolution and transition to net zero

Cllr Peter Lamb, leader of Crawley Borough Council was ratified as the Chairman of the Greater Brighton Economic Board which oversees the city region, at a recent board meeting.

His vision is to deliver an action plan for social and economic renewal to support a post Covid recovery across the region; with plans to invest in skills for the future, such as digital and green technology, to replace the high levels of employment lost as a result of the pandemic.

Chairman of Greater Brighton Peter Lamb

Cllr Lamb’s home town of Crawley has been one of the hardest hit economies in England due to the impact of COVID-19 on the aviation industry, with one in three residents on furlough and treble the number claiming unemployment benefits. And across the Greater Brighton region, the full picture of the economic impact is expected to emerge once the Government's furlough ends later this year.

Among the recommendations for Greater Brighton for 2021-22 under Cllr Lamb’s leadership, which were agreed by members at the latest Board meeting are:

- A refocusing of the priorities for the Board to address the immediate economic crisis, with an emphasis on investment in green tech and training in skills for the future.

- Plans to establish a task force to help turn the region’s 28,000 council houses into zero carbon emitters, by retrofitting with greener power sources to replace gas heating systems.

- Plans to establish Greater Brighton as leaders in the UK’s green industrial revolution and transition to net zero.

Greater Brighton, which was formed in 2014, is home to more than 900,000 people with 340,000 jobs in 40,000 businesses creating a diverse, vibrant, economic community.