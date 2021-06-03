New city radio station aims to be the ‘rhythm of Brighton’

Brighton DJ Ambrose Harcourt

Ofcom announced on Friday, May 28, that it had awarded a licence for Regency Radio to broadcast to Brighton and Hove on DAB+, an upgraded version of DAB digital radio that allows more stations to be broadcast.

Regency Radio is the brainchild of well-known local radio presenters, Jay Jackson, and Celebrity DJ ‘Mr Lurve’ himself, Ambrose Harcourt.

The playlist consists of classic hits to club classics and Regency Radio aims to deliver ‘non-stop music’ that is advert free.

Brighton DJ Ambrose Harcourt

Programming manager, Jay said: “Brighton lost its local radio station a few years ago leaving a huge gap and that’s where we step in, we have already created quite an impact and intend to create a bigger one.

“Amongst all the great music we’ll be playing, listeners will be delighted to hear the return to the airwaves of Ambrose’s ‘Love Zone’ playing all your favourite classic love songs and the much missed Love Bites Top 3, plus there will be a new show dedicated to 70s roller disco with Carlos Espanol.”

The station’s line up includes a host of local presenters, most of whom are already well known around the city, including Ambrose Harcourt and former LBC and TalkSport presenter Mike Mendoza.

It also boasts the expertise of former Juice 107.2 managing director Laurence Elphick as its station manager.

A spokesman said: “Regency Radio aims to deliver non-stop music, so when other stations are playing adverts you will find us playing your favourite tunes as we bring radio back to our city.

“Regency Radio will be The Rhythm of Brighton...”

Regency Radio started test transmissions on DAB+ on Friday.

People can also listen on Alexa, online and via the Regency Radio App.