New family-run Turkish restaurant has opened in Hove and is already proving popular

MediTerra Kitchen is a Turkish restaurant, which opened in Boundary Road, on Monday, and bosses have been delighted with the response so far.

Offering ‘the traditional kebab taste with a mediterranean touch’ the sleek restaurant has taken over the unit which has sat empty for some time and was previously the Oriental Village Chinese restaurant.

The interior has been completely transformed and MediTerra can seat 70 diners for lunch and dinner.

MediTerra owner Joseph, right, with some of his team inside the new restaurant

Owner Joseph said he and his family had been looking for a site and felt Boundary Road was the best place for their restaurant.

It took just five months to get the restaurant up and running and customers are already giving some good feedback.

Joseph said: “There’s been a really good reaction and the first week has been going well.

“Lots of people have been commenting on social media and sharing photos so the word is getting out. We are really pleased.”

The new MediTerra Turkish restaurant in Boundary Road, Hove, opened on Monday

The menu includes popular items like falafel and houmous and moussaka, kebabs and casseroles. There are vegetarian and vegan options and a children’s menu.

The restaurant is offering take-away food for collection. To book a table and find out more, visit www.medi-terra.co.uk

All smiles after a successful first week at MediTerra in Boundary Road, Hove