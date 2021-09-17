Oktoberfest Brighton postponed due to ‘Covid restrictions’ and a ‘shortage of resources’

Eva von Schnippisch, who was due to perform at Oktoberfest Brighton 2021, at London Bierfest 2019. Photo by Lara Maysa

Today (Friday September 17) the company behind the Oktoberfest Brighton event has announced it has been moved to October 2022 - less than a month before it due to take place.

The event had been planned for October 7-10 in a big tent on the level.

A statement read: “Due to mounting pressures with COVID restrictions over the past few weeks, the shortage of resources (including several of our contractors struggling with transportation and staffing challenges), and the cost implications associated with all of this, we’ve had to take the difficult decision to postpone Oktoberfest Brighton 2021.

“The event will be moved to October 2022.

“The decision has been taken to ensure we create a safe and enjoyable festival for all. We note there were previous concerns with the Oktoberfest Brighton event, which was our main priority to improve on this year, in line with the new management team. By continuing to push ahead with the 2021 event, we would not have been able to deliver these changes in such a way where the positive impact was felt by all.