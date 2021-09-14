One Fine Day - a areat fundraising event for children’s charity

Rocky with the Dance Hub dancers

Staff, volunteers and of course Rocky the Rockinghorse mascot, hosted a great event for the local community in the Octagon at Brighton Marina as part of the nationwide One Great Day fundraising event.

One Great Day is an annual UK wide fundraising event, where communities and families come together at their local shopping centre to get involved in a day of family fun and challenges, supporting local children’s charities.

The aim of these events is to inspire, engage and empower the community to really make a difference by getting involved and having fun.

The Outta Puff Daddys

During the day, crowds were able to enjoy some fantastic dancing and Latin Dance fit sessions from the Dance Hub at Brighton Marina Studios.

There was also a dance display from the fabulous Outta Puff Daddys. a dad’s only street dance crew from Brighton.

Later in the day, three brave participants, including Kim Sharp and Oli Suter from Investment Solutions in Worthing, took the plunge with a charity bungee jump from a 160ft high platform.

Oli said: “The offer to do the jump was given to us by our managing director at Investment Solutions, and as Kim and I had already done a skydive and we’re known as adrenaline junkies, we thought we would go for it!

Trisha and Amanda from Rockinghorse

“It was scarier than skydiving but a great experience, you got a great view across all of Brighton.

“We were shaking afterward, it was unbelievable, but I would definitely do it again!”

Overall, the day raised more than £600 for the charity with all the money raised will going towards helping the charity fund a range of projects at the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital and other healthcare settings throughout the county.

These projects include specialist equipment to help transfer premature babies from the maternity ward to the Trevor Mann Baby Unit, distraction toys for children waiting for treatment at the Royal Alex A&E department and art therapy sessions for young people living with chronic medical conditions.

Kim, Oli and Suzie

Amanda Hetherington, fundraising manager at Rockinghorse, was really please how the day went: “We were really lucky with the weather, and it’s been so lovely to be able to see so many people down here at the marina – thanks to everyone for coming along and a special thank you to our brave bungee jumpers!

“Not only have we had some fun and raised some money, but we have also been able to let people know about the work that we do and how this helps their local community.

We even met some children and their parents who had been supported at the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital who had directly benefited from our support.”