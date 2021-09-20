Paddleboard novices urged to seek advice after callouts

Stand up paddleboarding, or SUP, is one sport which has ‘surged’ in popularity following lockdown and continues to be a well-loved pastime, according to local instructors.

Similar paddle sports, including kayaking, have also seen increased interest.

“Last year I saw a real boom in paddleboarding,” said Sasha Chisholm, a local SUP instructor and owner of Moxie Unleashed.

“Everyone was on furlough so there were a lot of people at home and a lot of interest.”

Despite her extensive paddleboarding knowledge, Sasha says she avoided SUP in lockdown because she did not want to encourage others who may not ‘know the conditions or be that experienced’.

“Emergency callouts could have put pressure on the NHS and emergency services,” she said.

The RNLI and HM Coastguard have also urged novices and experts alike to stay safe by buying the right equipment and paying attention to changeable wind and weather conditions.

This follows a number of incidents where paddleboarders, kayakers and people using inflatables have had to be rescued and incidents are especially common during periods of warm weather.

Last year the RNLI saw an ‘unprecedented’ summer with a 64 per cent increase in callouts compared to 2019.

Across the South East last year, the RNLI was called out 48 times to kayakers and 30 times to paddleboarders alone. This accounted for about three per cent of lifeboat launches in the region and the actual figure is likely to be higher when coastguard callouts are included.

There has been a marked increase in RNLI callouts to SUP boards with just eight launches in 2019.

In April, a young SUP boarder had to be rescued by the RNLI despite moderate sea conditions.

He struggled to get back to shore and his mother alerted the coastguard.

Nick Gentry, an RNLI navigator, said: “Keeping an eye on a friend or family member who is involved in any water activity, can help save a life.

“The casualty’s mother did the right thing.”

Roger Cohen is an RNLI operations manager and volunteer of 38 years in Brighton and Newhaven, who not only ensures the safety of the public but also takes care of lifeboat crews and equipment.

He has been an avid paddleboarder for around six years and encourages newbies to get the right kit.

“If you buy a board, you have got to buy a leash as well,” he said.

“A leash will keep you connected to the board and this is important for those in the first part of their ‘SUPing career’ who will be falling off.”

He also encourages watersports enthusiasts to ‘beware the weather conditions’ and recommends that all water users take a phone in a waterproof pouch with them.

“You should also mark your board with a contact number and - most importantly - wear a life jacket,” he said.

Graham Easton, a senior coastal operations officer for HM Coastguard in Newhaven, said the staycation boom has seen an increase in water users and an increase in callouts.

“Coastguard rescue teams have probably been out to more [paddleboarders] than in previous years,” he said.

“With the restriction in overseas travel, lots of people have spent more time on British beaches. Clearly they’re looking for something to do and stand up paddleboarding has increased in popularity.”

He said SUP boarding is a ‘good way to get into watersports’ but warns those who ‘may not fully understand some of the dangers or risks of being in the sea’.

“We are seeing more people buy these stand up paddleboards, and I would always encourage people to get some sort of training before stepping out on the water,” he said.

“When paddleboarding, you’re not in the water as such but I think you need to assume that, at some stage, you will go into the water.

“The British coastline, even in the height of summer, is classed as cold - even in warm weather.”

Cold water shock can take your breath away, said Graham, and he urges water users to wear a buoyancy aid or life jacket.

“That way, if you do fall in the water, that will help you stay afloat,” he said.

“Wind and tides are profoundly powerful.

“If you get the tide wrong it could take you out to sea, if the wind is blowing in the wrong direction it could also take you out to sea.

“It’s different every time you go in, so do some research and don’t get caught out.”

