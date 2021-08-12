Person found ‘clinging’ to Brighton Pier
A person was discovered ‘clinging’ to Brighton Pier last night (Wednesday, August 11).
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 7:17 am
The incident happened just after 8pm, according to the Shoreham Coastguard crew.
A spokesperson from HM Coastguard in Shoreham said, “Team paged along with Newhaven Coastguard and Brighton RNLI to reports of a casualty clinging to Brighton Pier.
“RNLI crew rescued casualty and took them to Brighton RNLI boathouse. Casualty handed safely to SECAMB, all assets stood down.”
South East Coast Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.