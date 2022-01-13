A person was rescued from a burning building in Hove earlier today.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they were called to attend a fire at a residential property on York Road, Hove at 10:38am.

The fire service confirmed crews from Preston Circus and Roedean attended the fire, where one person was rescued and handed over in to the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service.

According to the fire and rescue service, crews used two Breathing Apparatus and one Hose Reel to extinguish the fire and a Positive Pressure Ventilation fan was used to clear the property of smoke.

The fire service said the crews left the scene at 11:08am.