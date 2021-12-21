Petition to remove Old Shoreham Road from Brighton and Hove cycling plan reaches more than 600 signatures

Started by Jeremy Horne, the petition looks to remove the road from the cycling plan and gain a pledge from the city council not to build any cycling infrastructure along the route.

Mr Horne said: "The story behind this is quite simple – we need to re-unite our city after the debacle that was the failed temporary Old Shoreham Road cycle lane.

"It was a mistake to put a cycle lane along the route on so many levels – and as backed up by the data from the consultation earlier this year – with congestion, pollution and low usage levels all being serious implications of the ill-thought out scheme.

Mr Horne believes keeping Old Shoreham Road listed as a key cycling route is 'completely the opposite' of what the city needs and will only rise 'already high tensions' between cyclists and motorists.

"In fact, the mistake was that bad, it became toxic – it pushed our city apart creating a war between drivers and cyclists, which was completely unnecessary, avoidable and will take time to re-build. Indeed, the level of toxicity was present as recently as yesterday in response to some of my tweets on the matter."

He added: "If the council are serious about creating a successful active travel scheme, they need to stop talking about the Old Shoreham Road and look at other options – and indeed, by creating some high quality cycling infrastructure elsewhere – such that it benefits both cyclists and drivers, they will start to bring our city back together again."