Pet owners will have a brand new pet care centre to take their beloved animals to in Brighton

Pets at Home, a national pet supplies retailer, has opened the doors of its brand new shop on Carden Retail Park.

Jack Buck, the store manager, said: “We can’t wait to welcome customers and their pets from the Brighton community into our new pet care centre. We really do offer everything you need to keep pets happy, healthy, and safe, all under one roof. Whether it’s help with fitting a new winter jacket, or accessing our grooming services, our team are always on hand to offer expert pet care advice, support and guidance.”

Customers will have access to specialist pet care advisors, providing flea and worm subscription advice, free weight checks and nutritional consultations, and coat and harness fitting for dogs.

The store is also home to The Groom Room, which offers a wide range of grooming services for dogs, including full grooms, spa treatments, puppy grooming, bath, brush and blow-dry, and nail clipping.

The salon is open seven days a week and customers can book appointments online here

A Vets4Pets surgery will also be opening inside the pet care centre in spring next year, and pet owners can pre-register their pets for a free vet consult by registering here