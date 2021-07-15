Photos from Bike It Brighton fundraising event which raised more than £10,000 for the city's rough sleepers

More than 100 people got on their bikes and helped raise more than £10,000 for a Brighton homelessness charity.

The BHT Sussex annual fundraiser Bike It Brighton was held on Sunday, July 11, to raise money for First Base, the charity’s day centre for rough sleepers in Brighton and Hove.

With the help of sponsors JMR Property Maintenance and Infinity Surveying the event has raised an impressive £10,984.

Scroll down to see a selection of photos from the day. We have also featured some of the photos in this week's Brighton Indy newspaper so make sure you grab a copy (out from Friday, July 16).

Juliet Hinton-Smith, community fundraising officer at BHT Sussex, said: “The atmosphere on the day was great, and we are so pleased everyone had such an enjoyable time.

“We are delighted to have raised much needed funds for First Base; this money will make a huge difference to people who are homeless or insecurely housed in our city.”

Cycle rides on the day began and finished at Preston Park velodrome, with participants choosing between a 30 or 60-mile cycle challenge across the South Downs, with fully signposted and scenic routes. Derrick Hughes was first to finish the 30-mile ride and the first back in the 60-mile ride was Thomas Michalak.

The family-friendly event which sees people ride around the velodrome was postponed due to the increase in Covid infection rates in the city.

BHT Sussex worked with CSS Events to organise a Covid-secure event which had first aid and mechanical support on hand throughout.

BHT Sussex also partnered with several other local charities to enable them to participate and raise additional funds for their own causes, including Whoopsadaisy, FareShare Sussex, the Crew Club, Independent Lives and Chailey Heritage Foundation.

People can register their interest for next year’s BHT Sussex cycle challenge at bht.org.uk/bike.

1. Ready to ride Buy photo

2. Some of the finishers Buy photo

3. Happy cyclists Buy photo

4. Some of the entrants with the mayor Buy photo