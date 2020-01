An all-star cast of Sussex Freemasons took to the Brighton Metropole on December 29 for a charity pantomime.

The show, which retold the story of Peter Pan, helped raise money towards the refurbishment of the Masonic Provincial Centre in Brighton. John Hornblow, assistant head of the Sussex Freemasons called it “an outstanding effort by a top team over many months.”

