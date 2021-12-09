PICTURES: Meet the new East Sussex on-call firefighters

Where to get your Covid vaccine and booster jabs in Brighton and Hove

Kevin Smith (based at Bexhill 73) Occupation - Garden centre manager Interests - I like going for runs at least three times a week. I follow motor GP and football. SUS-210912-110611001

Nate Palmer (based at Seaford 86) Occupation - Builder and plumber Interests - I love travelling and often go backpacking. I also play rugby. SUS-210912-110644001

Sian Heather (based at Pevensey 77) Occupation - Graphic and content designer Interests - I play semi-professional football, compete in athletic competitions and have recently completed a body building competition. SUS-210912-110622001

Sami Alalawi (based at Seaford 86) Occupation - Electrician and plumber Interests - Boxing and motorcross. A father to a 12-year-old son. SUS-210912-110550001