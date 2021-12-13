A sea of Santas brought smiles and festive cheer to Hove seafront on Saturday (December 11). More than 650 people took part in the Santa Dash in aid of Rockinghorse, the children's charity based at the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton but which helps sick and disabled children at hospitals across Sussex.

The Santa Dash which saw runners complete a 5k route, started by the Peace Statue and headed west along to Hove Lagoon and back again. There was also a mini Santa dash for children.

The race is organised by Commonwealth silver medallist runner, John Gladwin, and Rockinghorse Children’s Charity has been the main charity partner since 2015. John said: “We’re delighted that the Santa Dash has returned to Brighton and Hove seafront this December. It’s wonderful to see so many people here today who have taken time out of their lives to have some fun and raise money for a great local charity. We’re so pleased to have helped Rockinghorse raise so much money.”

The £6,000 raised will go towards the charity’s Christmas appeal which aims to support a range of different mental health and wellbeing projects throughout the county, including forest school sessions, yoga and art therapy for children diagnosed with cancer, diabetes, cystic fibrosis and a range of other long-term conditions.

Rockinghorse is also fundraising for a new sensory garden at the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton. The garden will be a relaxing, safe space for patients being treated, helping them forget about being in hospital. It will also be a space offering parents a welcome break from the hospital ward.

Members of the psychology support team at the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton took part. One of the team, Terri Prior, an assistant psychologist for paediatric oncology and diabetes, said: "The run is our chance to show how grateful we are and give back to Rockinghorse, as we see first-hand the impact of these generous donations and hard work on children, young people and their families. We aim to raise money to continue to fund services like this into the future.”

Lucy Pond, the challenge events manager at Rockinghorse, said: “It’s so lovely to see all the Santas back in their rightful place this year. We really missed being here in 2020 but having all these runners support us has been wonderful."

Scroll down for a selection of photos taken on the day.

1. Santas start to gather for the event Photo Sales

2. A sea of red and white as the Santas gather at the start Photo Sales

3. The Santas are assembled and ready to go Photo Sales

4. And they're off... Photo Sales