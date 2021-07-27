The three-metre-tall topiary on Brighton seafront celebrated the UK digital release of Peter Rabbit 2.

Pictures show happy children meeting giant Peter Rabbit on Brighton seafront

By Nicola Caines
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 8:22 pm
Updated Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 8:26 pm

A giant Peter Rabbit topiary statue, that is currently touring the UK in celebration of the Peter Rabbit 2 home release, stopped off on Brighton beach yesterday (Monday).

The statue is making its way around the UK as part of the #PeterRabbitTour, visiting London, Brighton, Birmingham and Manchester, with lots of special goodies for the kids to enjoy.

The three-metre-tall topiary on Brighton seafront celebrated the UK digital release of Peter Rabbit 2. Did you get to meet the giant bunny and feature in one of the photos below?

1.

Meeting the giant Peter Rabbit in Brighton



2.

Meeting the Peter Rabbit topiary statue on Brighton beach



3.

The giant Peter Rabbit stopped off for one day on Brighton beach



4.

Making a new friend with Peter Rabbit


