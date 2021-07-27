Pictures show happy children meeting giant Peter Rabbit on Brighton seafront
Your Brighton Indy newspaper is back and available in shops every week for just £1. Get your jam-packed weekly newspaper today.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 8:22 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 8:26 pm
A giant Peter Rabbit topiary statue, that is currently touring the UK in celebration of the Peter Rabbit 2 home release, stopped off on Brighton beach yesterday (Monday).
The statue is making its way around the UK as part of the #PeterRabbitTour, visiting London, Brighton, Birmingham and Manchester, with lots of special goodies for the kids to enjoy.
The three-metre-tall topiary on Brighton seafront celebrated the UK digital release of Peter Rabbit 2. Did you get to meet the giant bunny and feature in one of the photos below?
Page 1 of 1