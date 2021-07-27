Pictures show happy children meeting giant Peter Rabbit on Brighton seafront

A giant Peter Rabbit topiary statue, that is currently touring the UK in celebration of the Peter Rabbit 2 home release, stopped off on Brighton beach yesterday (Monday).

The statue is making its way around the UK as part of the #PeterRabbitTour, visiting London, Brighton, Birmingham and Manchester, with lots of special goodies for the kids to enjoy.

The three-metre-tall topiary on Brighton seafront celebrated the UK digital release of Peter Rabbit 2. Did you get to meet the giant bunny and feature in one of the photos below?

