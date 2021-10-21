Santa will be in his grotto at the festival

The Brighton Christmas Festival was officially launched this evening (Thursday) at The Royal Pavilion.

The festival is being hosted by E3 Events – based in Palmeira Square, Hove – which has secured a three-year contract to stage the festival and market lasting five weeks.

This year, it will run from Friday, November 26 until Friday, December 31 – mainly in Valley Gardens, Brighton – and organisers have revealed it will include the following.

Businesses can sign up to become traders at the market, which will have 100 stalls

* A traditional Christmas market with more than 100 stalls and attractions.

* The Elves Save Christmas – a magical 45-minute show for the family.

* Eurovibes, Brighton’s Biggest Christmas Party Night

* Christmas panto Aladdin at the Brighton Centre starring EastEnders legend Anita Dobson

The Brighton Christmas Festival will include an observation wheel at the Old Steine

* A 50-metre Observation Wheel in Old Steine with views of the entire city

* A Community Celebration Square with live entertainment all day

* Jongleurs stand-up comedy night

* Santa’s Grotto for the children

Eastenders actress Anita Dobson will star in the panto Aladdin at The Brighton Centre

* Artisan food and drink stalls including German Bratwurst.

E3 founder David Hill said: “This is going to be an absolutely amazing Christmas for Brighton and Hove. Christmas was effectively cancelled last year due to Covid, but we are planning something special for 2021.

“We are delighted to have secured a three-year contract to run the Brighton Christmas Festival - and now we want the city’s people involved.

“There will be so much going on across Brighton and Hove, and the response so far has been fantastic. Now we want to increase that momentum and spread the word far and wide.”

The festival will provide opportunities for businesses to become stallholders or partners, there will be job roles and charity offers. The Brighton Christmas Festival is also seen as a way of boosting the city’s winter visitor economy.

David said: “Yes, it is so vital that we include all the communities within the city, but we also want to send the message further afield. We want to attract people from London, Kent, the Home Counties and beyond to experience Christmas here. We want them to come for the day or stay in our hotels and really give our city the boost it needs after a challenging time. We all know what a great place Brighton and Hove is, and we are going to show everyone how magical Christmas really is here.”

Trading Post Coffee Roasters, based in Sydney Street, Brighton, has three artisan coffee shops in Brighton, and is one of many businesses thrilled to be involved in the festival. Its head of wholesale Ryan Deol said: “The Brighton Christmas Festival is just what the city needs and will give us all a huge boost before, and indeed during, the festive period. Brighton and Hove really needs a happy and successful Christmas 2021, and this spectacular event will go a long way to achieving that goal. We are delighted to be involved and supporting the Christmas Festival, and are confident that it will be a huge success.”