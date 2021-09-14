Police appeal to find man missing from Hove
Sussex Police is appealing for help from the public to find Christopher, 59, who is missing from Hove.
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 2:36 pm
Christopher, was last seen at about 5.45pm on Saturday (September 11), and there is concern for his health and welfare.
He lives in Hove but has previously been known to have links to Bournemouth, Kent, Dorchester and Edinburgh.
He is described as 5ft 10ins with a slim build, brown eyes and short black hair. It is not known what clothing he is wearing, although he regularly wears a baseball cap and a hooded top.
Anyone who sees him or who has any other information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1217 of 12/09.