Christopher, was last seen at about 5.45pm on Saturday (September 11), and there is concern for his health and welfare.

He lives in Hove but has previously been known to have links to Bournemouth, Kent, Dorchester and Edinburgh.

He is described as 5ft 10ins with a slim build, brown eyes and short black hair. It is not known what clothing he is wearing, although he regularly wears a baseball cap and a hooded top.

