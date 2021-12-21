Police are appealing for witnesses after man assaulted in Brighton
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Brighton during the early hours of Saturday morning (December 18).
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 2:53 pm
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 2:54 pm
A man reported being approached by a group of males in Duke Street at some point between 2am and 3am, before next being found unconscious having been allegedly assaulted, Sussex Police said.
Police said the man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.
Detectives would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, events leading up to it or anything suspicious on that evening.
If you have any information, contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 214 of 18/12.