A man reported being approached by a group of males in Duke Street at some point between 2am and 3am, before next being found unconscious having been allegedly assaulted, Sussex Police said.

Police said the man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, events leading up to it or anything suspicious on that evening.

