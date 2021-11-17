Police concerned for welfare of missing Hove teenager

Police have voiced their concerns for the welfare of a missing teenager from Hove.

By Jacob Panons
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 7:27 am

Ramadan, 17, has not been seen at his address in Hove since Saturday, November 13, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Ramadan is described as white, 5’11”, of average build, with short dark hair, blue/green eyes and was last seen wearing a jumper, colour unknown, and dark joggers.

“He does not speak English.”

Police have expressed concern for the welfare of 17-year-old Ramadan. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-211117-071912001

Anyone who sees Ramadan or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police either online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 1243 of 13/11.

PoliceHoveSussex Police