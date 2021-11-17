Police concerned for welfare of missing Hove teenager
Police have voiced their concerns for the welfare of a missing teenager from Hove.
Ramadan, 17, has not been seen at his address in Hove since Saturday, November 13, according to police.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Ramadan is described as white, 5’11”, of average build, with short dark hair, blue/green eyes and was last seen wearing a jumper, colour unknown, and dark joggers.
“He does not speak English.”
Anyone who sees Ramadan or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police either online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 1243 of 13/11.